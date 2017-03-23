Man threatens suicide behind barricade

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 7:27 a.m., March 18, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a residence located in the 6800 block of Raintree Road in reference to a subject that had posted messages on social media threatening suicide.

Officers on the scene attempted to make contact with the subject by telephone and knocking on the door. Officers believed that the subject was inside the residence, armed with a weapon. After several minutes of failed attempts to make contact with the subject, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team were dispatched to the scene.

Officers with the Crisis Response Team attempted for several hours to contact the subject inside the residence by telephone with no success. Officers on the scene also attempted to make contact with the subject via loudspeaker. After approximately four hours, the subject exited his residence and surrendered to authorities without incident.

The subject was transported from the scene to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local