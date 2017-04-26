Man stabbed at apartment complex

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 3:54 a.m., April 16, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to 7911 Decatur Road, Arbors of South Towne Square Apartments, reference a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and located the male/adult victim inside an apartment. The victim appeared to be suffering from an apparent stab wound to the chest. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was inside an apartment with family and friends. An argument led to the suspect retrieving a knife and stabbing the victim. Witnesses reported the suspect fled the scene on foot prior to the officer’s arrival. Patrol officers in the southeast quadrant later located the suspect and he was detained.

Detectives interviewed witnesses that were inside the apartment at the time of the stabbing. Detectives will interview the suspect and determine if criminal charges will be pursued.

Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene and collecting evidence. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. There are no additional details at this time.

Assisting agencies included the City of Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

