Man sought as person of interest in homicide investigation

FORT WAYNE—Homicides detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking the public’s help in ascertaining the whereabouts of Marquavious M. Jones. The 27-year-old Fort Wayne man is is a person of interest wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

Anyone that has information that can lead detectives to his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP (436-7867) or to call are non-emergency line (260) 427-1222.

