Man sought as person of interest in homicide investigation

| January 31, 2017
Marquavious M. Jones

FORT WAYNE—Homicides detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking the public’s help in ascertaining the whereabouts of Marquavious M. Jones. The 27-year-old Fort Wayne man is is a person of interest wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

Anyone that has information that can lead detectives to his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP (436-7867) or to call are non-emergency line (260) 427-1222.

