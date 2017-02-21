Man shot during alleged robbery; described perpetrator also shooting victim

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:25 p.m., Feb. 11, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Indiana State Police responded to a shooting at 4700 Jason Drive.

The complainant party called police and advised that he had been shot in the head and robbed. Upon police arrival officers located black suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The victim was alert and talking. The victim stated that he had been robbed and shot by a male black with dreadlocks and a fur type coat.

Medics arrived on scene and began to render treatment. Medics advised that the victim’s condition was serious and transported him to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

A short time later a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital in critical condition. The victim was a male black with dreadlocks and fur type hooded sweatshirt. It appears that the two shootings are related and tied to the same incident.

At this time we do not know what role each participant played in the incident. Detectives got a search warrant for an address on Jason Drive. There was at least one witness who was transported to the Police Operations Center for questioning. A neighborhood canvass was also conducted and the crime scene was processed for evidence.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

