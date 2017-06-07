Man shot dead, another wounded in car shooting

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 1:01 a.m., April 24, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced one man, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Joseph Pitchford Jr., deceased, and took the other man, later identified as 48-year-old Scott Dwayne Lovellette, to a local hospital in critical condition, where he remains in critical condition.

Initial information indicates Pitchford and Lovellette were sitting inside a vehicle that was parked in a driveway when gunfire erupted from outside of the vehicle. It is unknown what led to the gunfire, or if the victims were the intended targets. There were no witnesses on scene besides the two males involved.

Detectives went door to door, attempting to locate anyone who might have seen anything. Crime scene investigators searched for and collected evidence.

A K9 track was attempted, but did not locate anything of interest.

This remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Category: Local, Obituaries, Spiritual Matters