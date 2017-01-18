Man serious after shooting

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 6:03 p.m., Dec. 29, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on Adams Street just north of Drexel Avenue.

Officers arrived and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male was determined to be in critical condition on the scene, and was taken to a local hospital where he was upgraded to serious condition.

Initial information indicates a female passerby drove past and saw the male victim, who asked her to call police, saying he had been shot. When officers arrived, the male was lying in the street, outside of a vehicle that had a freshly shattered driver’s side window.

At this time, police are not sure if the male was shot outside of the vehicle, inside of the vehicle, or if the shooting even occurred at this location. There were no other persons on the scene upon officers’ arrival, except for the female caller. There are currently no suspects.

Detectives are canvassed the neighborhood, searching for any witnesses. Crime scene personnel searched for evidence. A K9 track was attempted but did not locate anyone.

Detectives will be interviewing the victim when the victim is able.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

This remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local