Man sent for evaluation after battery, barricade incident

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 1:30 p.m., April 4, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the report of a domestic battery complaint in the 900 block of E. Berry Street. Once on scene, officers located an adult female who indicated that she was the victim of a battery perpetrated by a male acquaintance. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Based on information gathered by officers it was determined that the male was hiding in a residence located at 1021 E. Berry St. Several attempts to convince the suspect to exit the home failed.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the decision was made to activate the department’s EST and CRT teams. Once they were assembled on scene, attempts by the CRT team to establish communications were made but unsuccessfully. At 5:10 p.m., members of the EST introduced a chemical agent in the home and after short period of time the suspect exited the home and surrendered to officers without incident. The suspect was transported from the scene to a local hospital for evaluation. Charges are pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor,s office.

