Man killed on north side of town in apparent domestic dispute

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 11:07 p.m., April 12, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the Ramada Inn located at 305 Washington Center Road Room 117 in reference to a shooting investigation.

As officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they located a male adult victim inside the hotel room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the man, later identified as 38-year-old Allen D. Bolton Jr., deceased at the scene.

Investigators transported a person of interest from the scene to the detective bureau for questioning. On April 13, Fort Wayne police officials subsequently arrested 36-year-old Natasha Centres Reed in connection shooting. Reed is being held at the Allen County Jail preliminary charged with aggravated battery. Information that investigators have obtained indicates that this was a domestic investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroners Office, and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.

