Man killed at Fort Wayne strip club

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 3:52 a.m., April 9,, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to 9439 Lima Road, the Bleu Diamond Showclub, in reference to a shooting. Dispatch received several 911 calls reporting gunshots were fired inside the club. Callers indicated there was at least one shooting victim inside.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim inside the club. The victim was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the victim, later identified as 22-year-old Marcus Rogan, deceased at the scene.

While investigating the initial shooting scene, dispatch received calls from two local hospitals indicating additional shooting victims just arrived at their emergency rooms. The victims confirmed they were shot at the Bleu Diamond Showclub and arrived at the hospital via private conveyance. A total of three additional victims arrived at local hospitals. Two of the victims were determined to be in critical condition by a physician and immediately transported to other local hospitals for medical treatment. The third victim was determined to be in serious condition by a physician and remained at that hospital for medical treatment.

Detectives intervies witnesses that were inside the club when the shooting occurred. The department later released a security camera image of the allged shooter. Crime Scene Technicians are processing the scene and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local