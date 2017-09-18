Man found shot to death on Winter Street

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 11:54 p.m., Sept. 14, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Winter Street in reference to reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival officers began checking the area and were stopped and directed to the victim by a passerby.

One victim, later identified as 47 year old Willie Alonzo Smith Sr., was found to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

While still at the scene officers were alerted of a second victim that had been transported to a local hospital by private conveyance. The second victim was reported to be in critical condition suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives have determined both shootings are related but the exact involvement is unclear at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department (260) 427-1201 or CrimeStoppers at (260) 436-7867.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

