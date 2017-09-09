Man found shot to death in Oliver Street house

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 12:10 a.m., Sept. 7, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a person shot inside of a home in the 3000 block of Oliver Street. Officers arrived and located an adult male inside a house, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers determined the male to be in critical condition and began applying first aid, but the man, later identified as 24-year-old Quintin B. Armour, was subsequently pronounced deceased by paramedics.

The only information available is that neighbors heard gunshots and then saw two males running from the scene. There are no descriptions of these males. There was one other female inside the home, who was unharmed.

Detectives went door to door, searching for anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Crime scene technicians processed the scene, searching for and collecting any evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local