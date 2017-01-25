Man found dead at local motel

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 10:49 p.., Jan. 14, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to 5810 Challenger Parkway, the site of Extended Stay America, in reference to a gunshots being fired in the area. Another caller reported a body was lying in the parking lot near the pool.

Officers arrived on scene and located the male/adult victim lying in the rear parking lot of the hotel. The victim was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Detectives are currently reviewing the surveillance video from the hotel and nearby businesses in an attempt to obtain suspect information.

Detectives interviewed hotel guests to determine if they could provide any additional details regarding this investigation. Crime scene technicians processed the scene and collected evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office. There are no additional details at this time.

Assisting agencies included the City of Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

