Man found dead at local inn

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 10:55 a.m., Jan. 10, Fort Wayne police responded to the Country Hearth Inn and Suites, 2908 Goshen Road, on a report that a male had been shot in one of the rooms there.

Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive male down in room 121. Medic and fire personnel determined the male to be deceased upon their arrival.

Investigators indicate that the male does appear to be an adult and have characterized this investigation as being suspicious. It does appear that the male had rented the room on Jan. 9.

Investigators interviewed guests and Inn employees in an attempt to gain additional information that could be vital to their investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local