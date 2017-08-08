Man dead on Lillie Street after shooting

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 3:45 p.m., Aug. 31, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Lillie Street in reference to a reported shooting.

Upon officers arrival they located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived on scene and provided medical care to the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. A short time later at the hospital, doctors pronounced the victim, later identified as 29-year-old Christopher Floyd Finley, deceased

Fort Wayne Police Department detectives canvassed the area attempting to locate any witnesses. Crime Scene Technicians processed the area for any addition evidence associated with this incident.

At this time there is no suspect information and there have been no arrests made in regards to this incident

The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked that anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

