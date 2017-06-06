Man critical after apparent Kenwood Avenue shooting

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 6:19 p.m., May 30, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to 2200 Randallia Drive, Parkview Hospital, in reference to a shooting investigation.

Hospital staff informed dispatch that a shooting victim had just arrived at their emergency room.

The adult male victim was alert and conscious when he arrived at the hospital. He informed the staff he had been shot in the 2500 block of Kenwood Avenue. A physician determined the victim was is critical condition and he was immediately transferred to another local hospital for medical treatment.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kenwood Avenue and did find evidence indicating the shooting had occurred there.

Detectives interviewed potential witnesses in the neighborhood who were outside at the time of the shooting. Detectives hope to gather additional details regarding this investigation once they are able to interview the victim.

Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene and collectied evidence.

There is no suspect information to provide at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

