Man critical after alleged domestic shooting

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 10:38, May 29, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a home in the 9600 block of St. Joe Center Road on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male inside the home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male was initially determined to be in serious condition, and was taken to a local hospital where he was downgraded to critical condition, but then later upgraded to stable condition.

Initial information indicates the male victim, later identified as Steven Hipps and an adult female, later identifed as 35 year old Jessica Hipps, were inside the home, and something happened that caused the woman to shoot the male.

Later reports indicated the two are married and that the shooting occured when Jessica Hipps grabbed a firearm her husband had lying out durig an argument.

Detectives will be going door to door, searching for anyone who may have seen anything or have any information. Crime scene units will be processing the scene, searching for and collecting any evidence.

After the investigation is complete, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if any charges are appropriate, and what those charges would be, if so.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

