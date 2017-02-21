Man arrested for battering woman in parking lot

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 3:22 a.m., Feb. 15, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of 1500 West Main Street in reference to a disturbance. A citizen called the police to report he could hear a female screaming for help in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male and female in a nearby parking lot. The male was on top of the female and fled the scene on foot when he observed the police. Officers chased the man and he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Police subsequently arrested 62 year old Patrick Scheck on a charge of aggravated battery and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Officers returned to the female victim and observed she had been physically assaulted. She was semi-conscious and transported to a local hospital in serious condition. While being evaluated at the hospital, a physician determined the victim was in critical condition due to head and neck injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Assisting agencies included the City of Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local