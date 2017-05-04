Man arrested after alleged child abduction

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 7:50 a.m., April 23,the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Portage Boulevard the site of Wildwood Place Apartments, in reference to a disturbance involving a suspect armed with a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and determined a woman who lives in the apartment complex has a one-year-old child in common with the suspect, Bryant D. Shelton, in which he is the non-custodial parent.

Preliminary information indicates Shelton arrived at the mother’s apartment this morning and forced entry through the front door. It was reported he was armed with a firearm and took the one-year-old child without the mother’s consent. Shelton fled the scene in a vehicle with the child. Officers believed he was still in the immediate area and established a perimeter spanning several blocks. As officers began to search the area on foot, they located Shelton’s unoccupied vehicle within the perimeter.

Due to the massive search area and the size of the perimeter, the Emergency Services Team (EST) and Crisis Response Team (CRT) were summoned to assist in the search. A patrol officer and CRT negotiator did make contact with Shelton on the telephone and spoke to him several times. Shelton refused to cooperate and disclose his location.

As EST members began searching the area of foot, an officer received information Shelton was hiding in a backyard in the 3600 block of South Washington Road. Officers responded to that area and located Shelton hiding in an area covered with trees and shrubs. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being detained.

The child was located at a nearby residence and appears to be unharmed. The child was transported to a local hospital for a well-being check.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses involved in this investigation. Shelton was transported to the Detective Bureau for an interview and has since been transported to the Allen County Lock-Up. His preliminary charges include Felony Residential Entry and Felony Invasion of Privacy.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local