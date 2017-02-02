Making the ‘impossible’ possible

Every day at Riley Hospital, a child reaches a milestone that at one time seemed impossible.

Allyson Kimani fought for her life after a battle with a flu virus led to organ failure. Although she spent time on ECMO (heart-lung bypass) and lost her right leg above the knee, Allyson has redefined what is possible. The nine-year-old embraces her challenges with smiles and courage, and has proudly mastered the use of her new Hello, Kitty prosthetic leg.

If children like Allyson can overcome seemingly impossible odds, we can too—but only with help from partners who share our vision and mission.

With the holiday season campaign The Gift of Hope Happens Here underway, Riley Children’s Foundation is so grateful for partners like Fifth Third Bank and Indiana Blood Center who generously fuel the programs that matter most at Riley Hospital. Donors’ financial gifts give Riley families hope through access to world-class physicians and staff, cutting-edge research trials and family-centered support services.

Fifth Third Bank and Indiana Blood Center are committed to providing their time, talent and treasure to causes that make a real difference in the communities they serve. Because Riley Hospital for Children has such a profound impact on children and families in all 92 Indiana counties and beyond, it makes sense for organizations like theirs to partner with Riley Hospital.

You can make an impact on the kids and families at Riley Hospital, too.

Every day Riley researchers make breakthroughs that nobody could have believed a few decades ago: using fragments of DNA to repair damaged heart tissue; developing ways to test for diabetes before it starts; creating new drugs to attack cancer tumors with fewer toxic side effects. Your gift can help fuel even more life-saving discoveries.

Your gift can also help Riley improve Indiana’s disturbing infant mortality rate. It’s a task that may seem insurmountable given that our state has the nation’s tenth highest rate of babies who die before their first birthday. With support from our incredible community, Riley is revolutionizing care for Indiana’s mothers and babies by recruiting a much-needed team of maternal-fetal medicine specialists, and building a system to spread their Riley expertise across the state.

Join us are making a difference for children and #GiveHope to Riley kids and their families this holiday season at RileyKids.org. Your gifts make the “impossible” possible.

—Kevin O’Keefe, President and CEO, Riley Children’s Foundation

—Steven Alonso, President and CEO Greater Indiana Region at Fifth Third Bank

—Charles C. Miraglia, M.D., President and CEO, Indiana Blood Center

