Local officials dedicated Eugene E. Parker Memorial Way

FORT WAYNE—Elected officials, local dignitaries, family and friends filled a parking lot near the intersection of Hillegas and Illinois Roads today for the Eugene E. Parker Memorial Way dedication ceremony.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners and the City of Fort Wayne designated the portion of Hillegas Road from Bass Road to Illinois Road in honor of the late Fort Wayne native and professional sports agent.

Along with unveiling one of the signs which will be placed along the highway, a proclamation designating today “Eugene E. Parker Day” in the city and county was presented.

“We take this opportunity to join with his family and friends in honoring Eugene Parker’s legacy and the pride he has brought to his hometown,” the proclamation read. Parker’s family was also presented with replicas of the highway sign.

Parker, who passed away on March 31, 2016, was a standout athlete at Concordia Lutheran High School and Purdue University. After receiving his law degree from Valparaiso University, Parker went on to found his company, Maximum Sports Management. Among his clients were such high-profile athletes as Derrick Brooks, Walter Jones, Curtis Martin, Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Aeneas Williams and Rod Woodson. Parker was named by Black Enterprise Magazine as one of the top 50 influential blacks in sports, and was ranked 45th in the Sports Illustrated list of the top 101 most influential minorities in sports.

