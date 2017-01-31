Local Islamic Center codemns executive order travel ban

FORT WAYNE—The Universal Education Foundation Islamic Center condemns the temporary ban on refugees and blocking visas from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria. This Un-American executive order will have a negative impact of our image in the Muslim world. This ban does not make our country safer but serves to stigmatize Muslim refugees and the entire American Muslim Community.

“We are always strongest when we stand together in the defense of the Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees. We cannot allow religious bigotry to affect our ability to welcome those fleeing persecution and violence,” said UEF President Gohar Salam.

Refugees coming to America are the most vetted of all those entering our country. They go through multiple levels of screening by multiple national security agencies before they can enter.

Universal Education Foundation (UEF) mission encourages acquisition of Islamic knowledge and values, development of understanding and tolerance towards people of all faiths and promotion of harmony and peace in our community.

For more information please contact Gohar Salam at (260) 633-1123 or visit our website at www.ueffw.org and https://www.facebook.com/UEFFortWayne

