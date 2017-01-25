Liberian warlord recalled as evangelical ex-wife throws hat in ring

(GIN)—As Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf’s six year term in office draws to a close, political hopefuls are jockeying for position to fill the top seat. Among them is the ex-wife of convicted warlord Charles Taylor.

The selection of Sen. Jewel Howard-Taylor has resurrected, for some, the Taylor nightmare of a brutal war and the senator’s role in a contentious campaign to Christianize Liberia which led to the persecution of Muslims and the destruction of some mosques.

The campaign was rejected by President Johnson Sirleaf, a United Methodist, who said efforts to declare Liberia a Christian state would create “division among the citizens based on religious belief.”

Nvasekie Konneh, a Liberian Muslim who opposed the campaign wrote on social media: “Since the ’80s through the ’90s, there has been constant concern among some Christians that ‘Muslims want to take over Liberia and impose Islam.’ When the war started in the ’90s, some were saying that, ‘President Samuel Doe received a huge amount of money from President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida of Nigeria to turn Liberia into an Islamic State.’”

That rumor, he said, encouraged “a systematic campaign not only to desecrate, demolish, or burn mosques everywhere in Liberia, but also to kill Muslims as well; thousands of Muslims were killed in various places in Liberia. In some places, mosques were turned into night clubs, public toilets, or completely demolished.”

Supporters of a change to the Constitution say they were simply trying to restore language originally in the preamble to the constitution that the nation was built on a Christian foundation. They say that language was removed in 1986 when the Constitution was amended.

“We are not asking for a statute legislating Christianity,” insisted Sen. Howard Taylor.

At a recent rally, presidential candidate George Weah downplayed the religious theme. Introducing Howard-Taylor, he said that if he were to become president, the country would be “an environment in which all Liberians, including former presidents, will live freely.”

Meanwhile, in her last State of the Union speech, titled “Accounting for our Stewardship”, the 78 year old “Ma Ellen” as she was known informally, wrote: “I have been a witness as our country has gone from civil unrest, dictatorship, anarchy and war; from the abuse of children conscripted as soldiers, pervasive sexual violence, and economic collapse; and then, finally, to peace, elections, development, and an open and dynamic civil society.

“When we commenced this journey in 2006, I had great expectations in the potential of reform and reconstruction. Today, we can say with pride that we have travelled a road of uninterrupted peace for these 11 years…

“We have young people who have never known war or civil conflict, who have not had to run, hide or cower in their homes. We have thousands of children back in school. We have farmers who have returned to their villages, refugees and professionals who are returning home. This peace is our greatest triumph.”

