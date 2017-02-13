‘Let’s Talk’ debut on Frost TV

Local talk show off and running

FORT WAYNE—For those of you that have been following Oh Def Network and Frost Illustrated’s collaboration, as of Jan. 31, Oh Def Network has launched it’s new talk show airing on Fort Wayne CW at noon, Let’s Talk…With Guest Host Lisa Love. “Let’s Talk…,” is currently in production. It is an half-hour inspirational talk show focusing on uplifting, enlightening, informing and empowering its viewers. Health & Wellness, Education, Social Issues, and Family focused topics are discussed by the host, experts and guest.

“Let’s Talk…,” also streams on Oh Def Network’s website and streaming mobile apps, Frost TV and Frost Illustrated’s website, and on various social media such as; Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, just to name a few.

For more information on “Let’s Talk…With Guest Host Lisa Love,” or to watch online, go to;

http://ohdef.net/let-s-talk-with-lisa-love, http://yourcwtv.com/partners/fortwayne/ or http://frostillustrated.com

For advertising on the show email, ceo@theletstalkshow.tv or call, (260) 267-6429.

