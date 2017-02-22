Kid’s and Teen Highlight Corner Boys & Girls Clubs providing pathways to careers in STEAM

Addition of ‘Arts’ extends traditional STEM focus

Submitted by Jeanie Summerville

Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne

Currently in the United States, there is a movement by institutions, corporations and individuals to add Art and creativity to the current Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) focus. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne have taken this to heart as their Fairfield Avenue site currently offers three computer art programs for members beginning at age nine. Throughout the school year, club members learn various related skill sets such as: computer coding, creating their own animated program or video game, learning graphic design, and learning 3D modeling and 3D printing.

Currently the intermediate computer arts class is working on an architectural design project. They are designing a home that is 40 feet by 16 feet. While this isn’t a mansion, it requires our members to consider minimum size requirements of reach room within the house and overall design. Each house is required to have at least one bedroom, one full bathroom, a kitchen, a dining space or eat in kitchen and living space. The members are provided the standard minimum space requirements for each room.

Using architectural software, members create the house and design the layout of each room within the house. Next, the members insert windows, doors, cabinets, appliances and furniture in each room. Finally, they select the colors and textures for interior and exterior walls, floors, furniture and appliances.

Once the floor plan and interior decoration of the computer model is complete, the members will construct a scale 3D model of the home from paper and cardboard. This class is taught by the art director, Leticia Paige who has a background in computer programming.

“I like the architectural design program because it is basically designing my dream house. Right now, we are starting out with the basics and it’s really fun. We also get to make a model of our houses.”—Dazanea, age 12

This is one example of the after school programming that happens at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. Their mission is to inspire all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. (Information provided by Boys and Girls Club Fort Wayne).

