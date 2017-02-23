Jesus versus the cross

By Pastor Samuel Bellamy

Though many cherish the “old rugged cross,” it has no more significance than the guillotine, electric chair, firing squad, or lethal injection. These are only a few means of capital punishment used to execute criminals. These persons are cursed for committing crimes worthy of death. The cross has been depicted as the emblem of suffering and shame, and it is. However, Jesus Christ was the victim of suffering and shame as he was made a curse for all mankind from Adam to the last person born on the face of the globe. Jesus was penalized for our offenses though he was guiltless. What shame!

Mentally, the cross stands high and lifted up as it casts a dismal gloom over the world. Its image represents the elimination of those who are victims of violence and crime. It represents the reflection of the image it exposes. This is because of the blatant disrespect of mankind and ruthless violence referenced by our creator and his son, Jesus Christ. The cross is merely a structure built for criminals like Barabbas and the two thieves.

The powers beneath condemned an innocent man, who they sentenced to hang on that cross in our place. But the cross was not condemned, convicted, or sentenced to death at all. The cross was not in excruciating pain so that its last breath was an agonizing cry that released its spirit to death. The cross did not shed one ounce of blood for the remission of sins. The cross was not scorned by ungodly men, removed, cleaned, wrapped in linen, buried, nor did it rise from the dead three days later. That cross did not walk among man for forty days after its resurrection, or ascend to our heavenly Father’s throne.

All homage and accolades are to be bestowed on Jesus Christ, the sacrificial Lamb of God, who now pardons the sins of all who come to him. He is the giver of eternal life. The old rugged cross has been decayed for a long time. But the one who it bore has seen no corruption. Jesus is alive forever more.

God’s glory was placed upon Jesus because he endured the cross. Now that he is beyond the cross, he victoriously aids his saints to do the same. So for those who cherish the old rugged cross, perhaps the one to cherish is Jesus who was borne on that cross. He is the one whose soul travailed for our redemption, who forgives the sins of many. Jesus’ mortal life was terminated on that cross. But, immortality proceeded in his resurrection. I conclude that Jesus has proved to be greater than his cross.

Related

Category: Spiritual Matters