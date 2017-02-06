Jennings lauded by Commission for Social Status of Black Males

Courtesy of Anita Dortch

A power angel on assignment

FORT WAYNE—Albert “Al” Jennings III, 24, recently was awarded and recognized for “his leadership in the Fort Wayne area and for setting high standards of achievement” from Glynn Hines, of the Fort Wayne Commission for Social Status of African American Males. Jennings was recognized for his achievements at a special ceremony, Jan. 14 at the McMillen Community Center.

A graduate of Ball State University, Jennings has worked at Smith Academy and volunteers at the Brandon Foundation. His video, “Sons of Barack” about the legacy of and his impact on the coming generations in Black Community will be available for viewing in the summer 2017

