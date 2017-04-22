It Is Well With My Soul F.U.N. continues action planning groups

FORT WAYNE—It Is Well With My Soul F.U.N. is scheduled to host Fort Wayne in Dialogue and Action Planning Part 4 from 12 noon to 2 p.m., April 25, at Link’s Wonderland, 1711 E. Creighton Ave.

During the celebration of the 15th Anniversary of F.U.N. (Folks Uniting Nowadays), participants shared the illustrious history of the Fort Wayne community’s focus on diversity, inclusion, and engagement. At the end, they resolved to spend the next three months in dialogue about strategies to propel the ideals of this history into action planning for the future. Last month concluded the dialogue sessions and brainstorming. This month begins the Action Planning and Coordination. Are there untapped resources that should be widely disseminated and utilized? Are there best practices in other communities that could be implemented, locally?

The public is invited to join in a comprehensive review, evaluation, and action planning to promote diversity, inclusion, and engagement.

Lunch is available ranging from $6 to $10.

This monthly event focuses on informal social gatherings of interracial participants, focusing on friendship and increased cultural awareness and understanding.

RSVP at https://dialogueandactionfun4.eventbrite.com. For information, contact, Dr. Ruby Cain at 765-285-9126 or rcain@bsu.edu.

