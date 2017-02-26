In God’s time

By Pastor Samuel Bellamy

Since 1,000 years are equated to one of God’s days, 40 percent of one of his days he would not communicate with the prophets on the earth by visions or dreams. Yet, he worked through a narrow corridor of believers through a strait gate by which he delivered his only begotten son, Jesus Christ. Zacharias, Joseph, Simeon, Elizabeth, Mary, and Anna celebrated the birth of Immanuel, Jesus, the lamb of God.

Jesus was born and reared in a difficult and indifferent period. Apostacy dominated the religious order of his day. Since forty years are estimated to be one of God’s hours, Jesus wisely used eighty three percent of his hour redeeming the time as he trained and empowered others to perpetuate his work. Jesus’ cousin, john, saw him as he looked up from baptizing and exclaimed, here comes the lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. However, that hour was cut short in God’s righteousness. Jesus’ wrongful execution and righteous resurrection demonstrated God’s potent power.

Suddenly, from heaven, the sound of Pentecost was heard throughout the earth; and his word was spread throughout the world. Surely, God is long suffering and compassionate. He has granted mankind almost two of his days as his empowered witnesses seek to save the lost. The sense of urgency that we hear and receive tells us the day of salvation is here.

Indifference and apostacy yet occupy the hearts of many with ulterior motives, alternative solutions, and alterations of God’s word to salvation. These are impediments that prevent souls from entering the kingdom of God.

Nicodemus was told that he must be born again by water and spirit. But, he chose the support and honor of his constituents. Simon the sorcerer believed and followed the saints of God. But, he wanted God’s gift so he could earn money. Jewish religious sects claimed to worship God. Unfortunately, they altered God’s commandments to merchandise their parishioners. These conditions plague the heart of mankind today.

O heavenly Father, you have chosen the method of salvation, and you have revealed it through your prophets and apostles. But, deceivers have plotted against you with alternative ways to salvation you have not authorized. Open an effectual door to your anointed witnesses.

I am ever grateful to God for Jesus’ church. It is the chapter in my life I consult for guidance to the right path. God made paths for the stars, sun, moon, and his various storage places. His prophets, apostles, and empowered witnesses reveal his path to holiness.

Righteous Father, in the name of your holy child Jesus, bless me in deed, increase my coasts, let your hand be with me, Keep me from evil so it doesn’t grieve me, and let my sorrow be turned to joy. Let your precious truth enlighten the hearts of many; you will fulfill your promise in your own time.

