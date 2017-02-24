I&M presents United Way of Allen County $50,000 for 211

FORT WAYNE—Indiana Michigan Power recently delivered to the United Way of Allen County $50,000 for the United Way 211 service center on behalf of the AEP Foundation.

The United Way 211 service center connects individuals with needed resources 24-hours a day, 365 days a year via the 2-1-1 dial code, text or online. Handling more than 40,000 calls in 2016, specialists fielded questions on subjects ranging from utility assistance to elder care to signing up for free tax assistance. The average call length is about six minutes, and those in need are on hold on average less than a minute.

This $50,000 grant to be used to improve technology, particularly upgrades to the existing website to handle the ever-increasing traffic.

“Indiana Michigan Power and United Way of Allen County share a commitment to help our communities be strong and healthy,” said Toby Thomas, I&M president and chief operating officer. “United Way 211 is a proven resource that connects northeast Indiana residents with appropriate agencies that can assist them with health care, education, food, shelter and other services. I&M and our employees greatly value our longstanding relationship with United Way, and we are pleased to help this worthwhile program on behalf of the AEP Foundation.”

Accepting the grant for United Way 211, United Way President and CEO David Nicole praised the work of the 211 center and the partnership with businesses such as I&M.

“United Way 211 serves northern Indiana residents effectively and efficiently, connecting them to vital resources whenever they need them,” Nicole said. “Our ability to perform this work depends on financial assistance from companies like I&M and the AEP Foundation. We are grateful for their support of 211 and the work of the United Way.”

