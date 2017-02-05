HU receives funding assistance from Parkview Huntington Hospital for AED replacement

HUNTINGTON—Huntington University announced that it has been able to replace eight automated external defibrillators (AEDs) thanks, in part, to community benefit dollars provided by Parkview Huntington Hospital.

“Huntington University has thousands of visitors, students, staff and faculty that are on and around campus during the year. When seconds count in saving a life, it is imperative that we are equipped and trained to react quickly, without hesitation and with all technology available to save that life. Thanks to Parkview Huntington Hospital, we now have the AEDs and will soon have the knowledge to react,” said Jack Dodd, Huntington University’s director of human resources.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. A built-in computer checks a victim’s heart rhythm through adhesive electrodes. The computer calculates whether defibrillation is needed. If it is, a recorded voice tells the rescuer to press the shock button on the AED. This shock momentarily stuns the heart and stops all activity. It gives the heart the chance to resume beating effectively. Instructions guide the user through the process. Any non-medical personnel and other lay rescuers who have been properly trained can use AEDs.

“Parkview Huntington and Huntington University partner in many ways for this community, so it’s a pleasure for us to add one more layer to that partnership by helping HU obtain this important safety equipment,” said Juli Johnson, president, Parkview Huntington Hospital. “We know that readily accessible AEDs—and people trained to be confident in using them in the appropriate situations—really can make the difference between life and death.”

Community benefit dollars from Parkview Huntington Hospital contributed to lowering the cost of purchasing the AEDs. Huntington University will place the AEDs in Wright Hall, Habecker Dining Commons, Merillat Centre for the Arts, Merillat Complex (PLEX), the maintenance building, Dowden Science Hall, Becker Hall and in a campus security vehicle. Instructional classes will be offered by Parkview Huntington EMS personnel when the AED’s arrive at HU.

