Honoring local history: Willie McVea pioneering entrepreneur, activist

“‘Is this not the carpenter’s son? Is not His mother called Mary? And His brothers James, Joses, Simon, and Judas? And His sisters, are they not all with us? Where then did this Man get all these things?’ So they were offended at Him.

“But Yahshua (Jesus) said to them, ‘A prophet is not without honor except in his own country and in his own house.’”—Matthew 13:55-57

Editor’s note: When many people think of Black History Month, they typically think of “big names,” such as Harriet Tubman, Dr. Charles Drew, Rosa Parks, Fannie Lou Hamer, Ralph Bunche, Jackie Robinson and many others. These national figures have continued to serve as an inspiration for achievement and persevering in the face of adversity, every community in this nation that has black folk has its own history makers. Too often, they are overlooked, even though many have opened important doors in their home communities. Talk to the elders in your community and you will find that your own community has its share of champions. In that vein, we honor one of Fort Wayne’s own, who achieved a number of first here and opened the door for others to start businesses and pursue work at the highest levels. We thank his wife and family for sharing his story with us and hope that it is an inspiration to all.

FORT WAYNE—While the late Rev. Willie McVea wasn’t totally with honor in his home of Fort Wayne when he made his transition in December of 2007. Well-known as a businessman and advocate for the community, especially when it came to young people, nearly everyone seemed to know him, explained his wife, Vera McVea. But while Willie McVea always seemed to extend a helping hand to others, he remained quiet and humble about his own accomplishments. Given that, not many folks were aware of his contribution as a true history maker not only in Fort Wayne but in the state of Indiana. McVea educational and business achievements make him a model for the ages—an historical figure, like a modern day Benjamin Banneker.

For example, scores of people were familiar with his work as the owner of McVea Enterprises Inc., a local landscaping company, but what few people know is the type of work and what credentials the Rev. McVea put in to establish such a successful entrepreneur. Born Aug. 8, 1929 in Whitman, West Virginia, McVea wasn’t just a landscaper but was an acknowledge landscape architect, having earned his degree at the Valparaiso University. According to his wife Vera, Willie McVea was the first working, credentialed landscape architect in the area and, perhaps, the first working in the state of Indiana.

“People weren’t doing that kind of work then,” explained Vera McVea. “He started in the late ‘50s up there in Gary (Indiana, where he lived for a time).

“The main thing is he wanted to make people aware if the outside of their homes. He was into neighborhoods. He wanted to encourage people to take care of the outsides of their homes. He always said people would buy a home and no one would see the inside but their family and friends but everybody passing by saw the outside,” said his wife.

While he always had a penchant for landscaping due to his belief that one should show pride in his or her home by taking proper care of it, Vera McVea he wanted to take that passion further than just being a hobby at which he was good.

“He was the type of person who always wanted to own his own business,” she explained, adding that Willie McVea said gaining proper skills was essential to success. “Education was very important to him. He wanted to go to school.”

That, she said, was his motivation to enroll in Valparaiso and eventually earn a degree in landscape architecture from there in about 1964. Willie McVea was still living in his hometown of Gary then and that is where he first made his mark in the field.

“His first big job was in Gary in 1973 and 1974. He did St. John Baptist Homes, a housing development,” related Vera McVea.

She said he, through his company Superior Landscaping, also designed the landscaping for a new fire station in Gary and eventually secured the contract to design and maintain the grounds of Mayor Richard Hatcher’s home.

As McVea’s reputation expert design and maintenance grew, he began working throughout Illinois, in Milwaukee as well as Indiana. Along the way, he picked up other notable clients, including famed television journalist Frank Reynolds, who gained a national reputation for his work at CBS and ABC. Reynolds, an East Chicago, Indiana native saw McVea’s work and hired him to maintain the grounds of his home. Vera McVea said that when Reynolds finally moved his family to Washington, D.C., he tried to persuade Willie McVea to move to the area and work there. But, Willie McVea’s journey would lead him in another direction.

During a trip to Fort Wayne in 1975, McVea met a young woman named Vera Griffin. The two were smitten with each other. Vera McVea it was a perfect match from the beginning.

“He lived on Buchanan in Gary and I lived on Buchanan in Fort Wayne,” she said, adding that he was a musician and that too proved to provide common ground. “We shared a love of classical music and jazz,” she said.

A year later, they were united in holy matrimony—a bond that lasted until his passing in 2007.

In Fort Wayne, McVea not only established a family but also a reputation as a committed business professional and caring community activist. In addition to his degree in landscape architecture, he had earned college credentials as a social worker and put those skills to use first at OIC (Opportunities Industrialization Center—see elsewhere in this edition) and later at the Fort Wayne Urban League working in job training and placement. Vera McVea said her husband’s ability to maintain dual careers was the result of his lifelong devotion to education and life preparation.

“Although he was a landscaper, he was also a social worker,” said Vera McVea. “He said his dad told him to always have two things to rely on in case one didn’t work out.”

Still, the landscaping business offered him the opportunity to become a groundbreaking example in the community. Because of his unique credentials, Vera McVea said her husband was able to secure contracts with six area builders, including Lancia when they first opened in the Fort Wayne area. By then, McVea had incorporated his vision and changed its name to McVea Enterprises Inc.

“His first big job was Lancia. He was there first landscaper they had,” explained Vera McVea. “He designed the landscaping for the houses and maintained the landscaping.”

As was the pattern of his life, one opportunity led to others. As McVea’s work became more and more visible, other sought him out. For example, McVea Enterprises did the landscaping for six McDonald’s restaurants in the Fort Wayne and New Haven area. He also landed the contract not only to maintain the external grounds of Navistar (formerly International Harvester) but also the inside through the custodial service that was part of his company. Again, it was a groundbreaking contract, but it didn’t start exactly smooth because of attitudes.

“It wasn’t easy, when he first got Navistar. They had never had a black landscaper nor a black maintenance person,” said Vera McVea, explaining that some people saw a black crew working on the grounds and being responsible for inside maintenance and were upset

But, the quality of McVea’s work won out in the end.

“We ended up staying there 30 years,” said Vera McVea, who worked alongside her husband in the family business.

McVea Enterprises continued to pick up jobs and other high profile accounts including two Mike’s Car Wash projects, which Vera McVea said her husband picked up initially because of his work with the Urban League. She said the wife of one of the owners was on the board of the Fort Wayne Urban League and was impressed with the work he did there and asked if he was interested in designing the landscaping for the car wash business.

“She found out my husband was a landscaper and wanted him to do their businesses,” said Vera McVea.

Along the way, McVea Enterprises continued to pick up more prestigious, how profile jobs including the Meijer on Getz Road and the Adams & Bruce apartment complex in Fort Wayne—his last big job.

All along the way, Willie McVea maintained another common theme in his work—his desire to pave a better way for young people.

“Although he was busy working with six landscapers, he always had time to train young people because he said young people were our today and our tomorrow,” said Vera McVea.

She said trained people as young as three years old to do work in the yard and had children up to age 16 working with him.

“He tried to encourage young people to be entrepreneurs,” said Vera McVea.

He also trained a number of adults, who ended up doing well in the business too, including Brian Morgan, who ended up working for the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and worked there until retirement and Wallace Jordan.

“Those are the two that came to mind,” said Vera McVea.

His concern for young people expanded into other areas.

“He and (Fort Wayne) Councilman (Jimmy) Stier appointed the first fire station on Pontiac to open up for Halloween and others followed,” said Vera McVea. “It was during the time people were putting foreign objects in foodstuffs. They opened up to keep kids safe.”

Willie McVea found a passionate ally in his work to help young people in his father-in-law, Herman Griffin. Vera Griffin said her father never tired of helping young people—even though most people would think he had enough children with which to contend at home.

“I don’t see how my dad could raise 11 children and still be so fond of them. He was everybody’s dad,” said Vera McVea.

Although her father worked hard to encourage young people to get the best education possible, she said he wasn’t in the position to offer those with whom he talked financial support. His son-in-law and daughter decided to honor him in a way that was right in line with Willie McVea’s lifelong commitment to helping young people.

“We changed our company and named it HG (Herman Griffin) Enterprises and gave scholarships,” said Vera McVea.

It was a perfect partnership that honored her father and Willie McVea’s beloved father-in-law.

“He (Vera’s father) couldn’t afford to help them but he encouraged them. We gave the scholarships,” she said.

Willie McVea’s list of achievements in the community is long and varied, often emphasizing his work to help improve the community, physically, economically and spiritually—and his unwavering commitment to advancing the Civil Rights Movement. McVea was one of the most persistent advocates for the City of Fort Wayne establishing its first Minority Business Enterprise ordinance, working closely with public officials and area black contractors to get the job done. He also demonstrated his commitment with other memberships and activities include:

• A member of the Promise Keepers.

• First vice president of the Fort Wayne Branch of the NAACP.

• Co-organizer of the Fort Wayne Black Expo.

• Member of the Indiana Healthy Marriage and Family Coalition.

• Worked with Fort Wayne City Councilman Cletus Edwards to expand McMillen Park.

• Organized the McMillen Neighborhood Association under Mayor Bob Armstrong.

• President of Village Green Neighborhood Association.

• Member of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

• Appointed by Fort Wayne City Councilman Jimmy Stier to represent minority contractors during the development of the city’s Minority Business Enterprise ordinance.

• Life member of the NAACP.

By all accounts, Willie McVea made and important and historical mark on the Fort Wayne community, making hims as his brother-in-law Harry Griffin explained in a tribute following his passage, a man of “distinction.”

“Distinction—the quality that makes one seem worthy of special recognition.”

