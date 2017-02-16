Healthier Moms & Babies program lauded

Kudos to the excellent work of McMillen Health, Healthier Moms & Babies and all who supported the launch this week of their Babies Love project, a wonderful new website and mobile app for pregnant women—http://babieslove.org.

Aimed at reducing infant mortality, Babies Love puts critical information and resources at the fingertips of any woman of childbearing age with a smartphone or computer. Now women have somewhere they can turn 24/7 for help answering questions and navigating the bewildering demands of pregnancy.

Tobacco Free Allen County especially thanks McMillen Health and Healthier Moms & Babies for the inclusion of an excellent section on how to quit smoking. The links provided to the free, evidence-based, proven programs of the Indiana Tobacco Quitline, 1-800-QUIT-NOW and quitnowindiana.com, will help countless tobacco-using pregnant women find the support they need to protect their own and their children’s health and survival by freeing themselves of nicotine and tobacco toxins.

Allen County and northeast Indiana just gained an excellent, much-needed resource for women and babies!

—Nancy Cripe

Executive Director

Tobacco Free Allen County

