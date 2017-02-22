‘God’s Drummer’ Jamont Simmons crosses over at 29

The city’s arts community was shocked with the recent and unexpected passing of one of the Summit City’s brightest young musical stars.

Jamont T. Simmons, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Born on April 8, 1987, Simmons accepted Christ at Faith Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of his grandfather, the late Pastor James Fincher Sr. While there, he began his musical pursuits and ultimately mastered a variety of instruments and vocals.

In 2005, he graduated from South Side High School where he excelled in academics and as a percussionist received many talented awards in the Arts Program. During his high school career, he was an accomplished quarterback for the team.

Jamont, also known as “God’s Drummer,” played at a variety of churches and charitable events. He continued to use his God-given talents while performing with several local bands. Jamont was the featured drummer on the newly CD, “Funk Band for the Common Man” by the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra.

“I loved Jamont very much,” said Aaron King, founder of the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra. “Our friends are family we get to choose and I consider Jamont a member of my family. I am heart broken over the loss of such a talented musician and friend. I am grateful for the time I got to spend with him and the fact we recorded an album before his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his children and loved ones.”

He leaves to cherish in his memory his aunt, Marcia Simmons; father, James Fincher Jr.; two sons, Jedaiah and Jeziah; three daughters, Nala, Niara and Jaidence; grandmother, Dorothy Fincher; brothers, Cinchez and Jermaine; sister, Shalonda; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Marla Simmons; grandparents, James E. and Alice M. Simmons; and uncles, James and Larry Simmons.

Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the church. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

Related

Category: Arts, Community, Entertainment, Local, Obituaries, Spiritual Matters