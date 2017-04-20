Get tech ready for summer

By Jay Curry, Solutions Specialist, Verizon Wireless

The days are getting longer and the weather is getting warmer. That can only mean one thing—summer is almost here. But do you have the tech you need to make the most of it? Check out these selections to make sure you are well-prepared for the season.

Samsung Galaxy S8+—With a 6.2 inch infinity screen, your lazy days in the lounge chair just got more entertaining. The S8 and S8+ also have a new artificial intelligence engine called Bixby. It’s so smart you can order another lawn chair just by pointing your camera at it and letting Bixby find it online. Its 3,500 mAh battery means more time playing and less time plugging in. And an IP68 rating will allow you to splish splash without worry.

Wear24 Smartwatch—Your wrist just got a whole lot smarter! With the Wear24, be free and let your phone stay at home yet still remain connected to your calls, text messages and notifications. That’s all thanks to its built in 4G LTE chip which gives you access to internet wherever a Verizon 4G LTE connection is available. In addition, you get NFC technology for mobile payments on the go, a 1.39-inch circular screen and the latest Android Wear 2.0 software allowing you to control your watch all via voice commands. Check the weather, get navigation, or call for an Uber all from the comfort of your wrist.

Bose SoundSport Pulse Bluetooth Headphones—Summer is better with music and you’d be hard-pressed to find Bluetooth headphones that sound better than the Bose SoundSport Pulse. With wireless headphones like this, wires connected to your phone are a thing of the past. And with built in heart rate monitoring you can see in real-time how hard you’re working out. Ideal for runners, these headphones can connect wirelessly to a smartwatch like the Wear24 smart watch. Simply download your favorite music app, like Spotify, and you can keep track of your distance, your heart rate and listen to streaming music all without needing to bring along your smartphone.

PopSockets—Summer is also all about selfies. Take your selfie game to the next level with a PopSocket. These ultra-portable accessories stick to the back of your phone giving you more stability when holding your smartphone or tablet. Pop it out and set your phone on a table to use it as a kickstand when watching a video or wrap your headphones around it for easy storage. With their reusable adhesive and wide selection, switch them out anytime you’re looking for a different pop of color.

And once you’re all teched out, the only thing you’ll need to worry about is kicking back and enjoying those lazy, hazy days of summer in style.

