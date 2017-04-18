From the womb to the world: When do Black men stop respecting Black women?

By The Konkrete Rose

Special to Frost Illustrated

We’ve all seen it.

The long, heart felt captions under an early 90’s photo capturing a young mom in her multi colored wind breaker, bamboo earrings dangling from her ear, as she holds her baby boy who’s grinning into the classic disposable camera. The warm words that a Black son writes his mother every birthday, Mother’s day, and sometimes even Father’s Day.

A mother’s birthday will bring the sensitive side out of the hardest guy you know. 364 days of statuses screaming “Don’t trust a b***h” or “B***hes ain’t s**t” suddenly turns into ONE day of love and appreciation for the Black woman. On these rare occasions, young Black men reflect on the beauty, strength, and greatness that is the Black woman.

I’ve always known men to cherish their mothers. Of course, moms are surely celebrated worldwide, but there is just something about the deep connection between a Black mother and her son. I mean–have you ever seen the reaction of a school aged Black boy after he’s just heard a “yo mama” joke?

We see post after post bragging (and, it seems like every little Black boy’s mother is the GOAT) about how great of a mother this woman was and what she means to her son, her family. It’s typically the same boasts: my mother is strong-she made something out of nothing; my mother is independent-she did it without a man; and my mama doesn’t take any shit-she’s crazy and she’ll cuss yo ass out.

Eerily enough, we hear these same characteristics associated with Black women far too often. However, it typically comes out more like this:

“I’m done with Black women. They too strong headed! They never let the man lead! Black women always tryin’ to be the head of the house! Black women act like they don’t need a man! BLACK WOMEN STAY MAD AND WITH AN ATTITUDE! I need a white girl.”

Suddenly, these same traits aren’t so admirable anymore. In fact, these stereotypes become so daunting that several men swear to have written off an entire race of women based on the same recycled accusations of what seems to be Black women’s shortcomings. We are too strong. We are too opinionated. We are too independent and unwilling to submit.

When do Black men learn to stop admiring and loving Black women with the same respect that they admire and love their mothers? Why are the mothers seen as the Queens and any other woman as “bitches and hoes?” Somewhere after their mother, our men have been conditioned to cut off the worship and praise that is owed to our women. The idea of cherishing, providing and protecting the Black woman begins and ends with the Black mother–something seems to happen where men stop seeing the value in their Black, female counterparts.

There is something that prevents our Black men from being able to view us in the same manner as they do their mothers. Our Kings seem to struggle with committing the same devotion to us, as we are constantly criticized for the same behaviors that their mother’s are being praised for.

We have to stop letting our appreciation for Black women end as we look from our mother to the next Queen. The Black community struggles with the ability to see anyone outside our immediate kinship as our fellow brother or sister and treat them as such. This nonexisting space divides us and proves to have very real consequences–we withdraw from the opportunity to connect and understand each other, limiting our chance to keep any real balance.

Imagine for a second that Black men were to treat their girlfriends, baby mothers and wives with the same honor that is given to their mothers. The lens through which a Black man views his mother (and other females family members) shifts as he looks past his own kin and out into the world of melanated women.

How can we change the rhetoric and ways in which Black women are examined in our own homes and communities?

Rebuilding the Black family and reconstructing Black love will start with recognizing and redirecting the ways in which we view and value each other.

You cannot love your mother for her strength and resilience, yet chastise me for mine. Her fierce personality making her brilliant, while mine writing me off as undateable and unworthy.

As we grow in love and evolution, it is vital that we learn to be persistent in our efforts to constantly uplift one another and debunk any stereotype, lie, or assumption that attempts to cloud our natural light with any petty shade.

Peace and Blessings, Black People.

—The Konkrete Rose

The Konkrete Rose is an anonymous blog created and edited by a Black woman, from a Black woman’s perspective. Aiming to be conversational (as opposed to “lecturing” readers), the blog’s goal is to serve as a safe space for conversation about a variety of subjects and the Black experience. Opinions, debate, and love are all welcome. This is no politically correct thread of thoughts-as the wandering mind cares less about being correct or tactful, and more about expressing and evolving. Visit The Konkrete Rose at https://thekonkreteroseblog.wordpress.com/.

Related

Category: Community, Opinion, Spiritual Matters