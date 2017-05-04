Friends of Bethany Inc. to host Mother-Daughter Luncheon

FORT WAYNE—Friends of Bethany Inc.’s Executive Director Juanita Tolbert extends an invitation to the Annual Mother-Daughter Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 13 at the Grace United Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 Phenie St., Fort Wayne, where Guy Willis is pastor.

The Luncheon and Fashion Show titled, “Being God’s Women from Head to Toe,” taking from a theme in Ephesians 6:10-17, will focus on women looking their best and being their best by putting on the whole armor of God.

A nutritious lunch, fashion show, speakers, poetry and fellowship will highlight the event.

