Fox & Friends co-hosts apparently writing new version of Bible

“Now when they had departed, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream, saying, ‘Arise, take the young Child and His mother, flee to Egypt, and stay there until I bring you word; for Herod will seek the young Child to destroy Him.’ When he arose, he took the young Child and His mother by night and departed for Egypt, and was there until the death of Herod, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the Lord through the prophet, saying, ‘Out of Egypt I called My Son.’ Then Herod, when he saw that he was deceived by the wise men, was exceedingly angry; and he sent forth and put to death all the male children who were in Bethlehem and in all its districts, from two years old and under, according to the time which he had determined from the wise men.”—Matthew 2:13-16

Our bad. Sorry to give you some erroneous information. Although this was taken straight from the New King James Version of the Christian Bible, it apparently is wrong. While this passage of the Bible points to the family of Yahshua (Jesus) having to flee Judea under threat of death from King Herod, making them—by Merriam-Webster definition—refugees (“one that flees; especially: a person who flees to a foreign country or power to escape danger or persecution”) in Egypt, this version of the scriptures apparently is wrong! That’s according

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, who spoke to chasten the Rev. Al Sharpton who had tweeted on Jan. 29, “Before you head to church today, remember to thank God (Yahweh) for his son, Jesus (Yahsua) a refugee who fled to Egypt.”

Doocy said, “Well, that’s not exactly accurate.” Then a chorus of other voices, typically described by the elders as the “peanut gallery,” chimed in:

“Well, according to the Bible, it’s really not,” claimed Carley Shimkus who apparently mistook the Nativity story of Yosef (Joseph) and Miryam (Mary) traveling to Bethlehem for a census or registration (not necessarily taxes, because those could have been collected anywhere) BEFORE the birth of their son with the reality of the death threats received after knowledge of his birth reached the occupying Roman government of that day. And, co-host Brian Kilmeade added his two cents asking, “Who gave (the Rev. Sharpton his gift certificate to be a reverend?”

It’s easy to understand their motivation as proponents of a particular political viewpoint. Obviously, they want to justify the executive order of President Donald Trump’s banning refugees from various predominantly Muslim countries, following their leader’s apotheosis. But, whether you think it’s a good idea for national security or not, one has to wonder about their ethics when they are willing to attack the scriptures—Yahweh’s word to us—for the sake of political expediency. (Also see Deuteronomy 10:19.) Understand, Satan himself is quite capable of quoting scriptures and distorting them to serve his purpose and even tried to game on Yashua:

“Then the devil took Him up into the holy city, set Him on the pinnacle of the temple, and said to Him, ‘If You are the Son of God, throw Yourself down. For it is written: “He shall give His angels charge over you,” And, “In their hands they shall bear you up, Lest you dash your foot against a stone.”’ Jesus [Yahshua] said to him, ‘It is written again, “You shall not tempt the Lord your God.”’”—Matthew 4:5-7

So, now we have these mouthpieces for worldly kings and politicians, trying pervert the scriptures and, again, yes we are going to go there, take on the role of Satan in this spiritual conflict, with their television minions twisting scripture to serve the devil.

Russell Moore of the Southern Baptist Convention warned of the creeping secularization of religion back in August of last year when evangelicals—with whom many Southern Baptist identify—were blindly following then candidate Donald Trump, despite his demonstrated lack of real knowledge and suggested dismissal of traditional Christianity. Those followers were going out of their way to dismiss or explain his gaffes and slights. Moore, however, warned of religion being entwined with and corrupted by worldly politics and becoming “…a tool to accommodate whatever political agenda is useful at the moment….” He added:

“Part of what we have to do is to dethrone politics as a religion and as a source of identity while at the same time remaining engaged in our responsibilities as citizens, in communities and neighbours, which includes the political process.”

Unfortunately, many people to whom Moore was speaking seem to have ignored his biblically grounded warning and now have turned to “news” sources such as Fox & Friends for the “holy word” rather than the scriptures they claim to follow. In other words, we now have politics informing the scriptures instead of the other way around. In doing so, they ignore the very explicit warning about such folly Yahshua delivers to the devil in an encounter in the wilderness:

“Again, the devil took Him up on an exceedingly high mountain, and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory. And he said to Him, ‘All these things I will give You if You will fall down and worship me.’ Then [Yahshua] said to him, ‘Away with you, Satan! For it is written, “You shall worship the [Yahweh], and Him only you shall serve.”’”—Matthew 4:8-10

Being promised the world by their newly-elevated “god,” apparently, these folks have become so hungry for political influence and power that they don’t mind being first in line to serve the devil.

A final note: Now an “angel of light” says he will “totally destroy” the Johnson Amendment, which bans houses of worship from actively participating in political campaigning, thus actively opening the gates of hell and issuing an invite to complete the pollution of Yahweh’s kingdom with an unbridled thirst for worldly power. Woe to those who follow him up that mountain top and trade their souls for a place at that table.

Brother Jackie Wall, doorkeeper of the House of Yahweh in Fort Wayne, Indiana describes the action of those polluters in this way:

“The confessing church does not alter its message(doctrine) in their preaching. The compromising church alters the message that they preach.

“During the second world war most all of the churches of Germany sided with the Nazis. The confessing church stays out of government. The compromising church wants to join church and state government.”

The invite to hell has been offered. It’s your choice whether to accept or not.

