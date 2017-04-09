Four-, five-year-old boys poisoned by drugs possibly found on Millbrook Drive

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 2:15 p.m., April 5, Fort Wayne police responded to a residence in the 5800 block of Bunt Drive to assist medics with what was being reported as a possible drug overdose involving a five-year-old boy.

On scene, officers learned that medics were transporting a five-year-old to a local hospital on the suspicion that he had ingested a hallucinogenic drug. Once at the hospital, medical staff determined him to be in critical condition.

A short time later police were informed of a second possible drug overdose—this time involving a four-year-old boy. That phone call was made to police by staff members of a local hospital who indicated that the child’s parent had transported him to the emergency room on the suspicion he had ingested an unknown drug. The four-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Investigators later learned that the two incidents were related. Apparently the two children live at a residence in the 2800 block of Millbrook Drive. It is believed that the children discovered the drugs in a pocket of a 17-year-old male who was visiting the home. Thinking that the items were candy the two children consumed them. The parent noticed the four-year-old acting strangely, drove to the residence on Bunt Drive to drop off the five-year-old for safekeeping at a friend’s home while she took the four-year-old to the hospital.

Both children have fully recovered. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

