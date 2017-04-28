Fort Wayne Urban League hosts ‘Accesory Fair’ for women in shelters

FORT WAYNE—The Fort Wayne Urban League is scheduled to host We’re having an “Accessory Fair” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., April 28, at the Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.

This “Accessory Fair” is an opportunity to “give” gently used accessories to women living in six different shelters/halfway houses working to transform their lives. Those women are invited to this event to select donated accessories beautifully displayed, meet inspiring people, be encouraged, and enjoy tasty refreshments. There will also be a drawing for “NEW” accessories.

For more information, contact Kathryn Mbwelera of the Fort Wayne Urban League at (260) 348-6165, (260) 745-3100 or (260) 497-8686.

