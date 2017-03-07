Fort Wayne Police Department opens online application process

FORT WAYNE—The Fort Wayne Police Department has opened the “online” application process accepting those individuals that are presently full time commissioned police officers looking to lateral to the Fort Wayne Police Department and for those individuals that are looking to apply “online” for our basic recruit class.

The “online” application process will close Monday, May 1, 2017. Those interested can apply online at:

FWPD.org

Anyone with questions concerning the application process will need to call the Fort Wayne Police Academy at (260) 427-2911 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local