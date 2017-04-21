Fort Wayne Deltas to present ‘Dancing Through the Decades’ on April 29

Courtesy of Delta Sigma Theta

FORT WAYNE—Tickets are now on sale for the annual Spring Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 at Cerutti’s Summit Room located on 6601 Innovation Blvd.

Attendees are invited to “dress for your favorite decade or come as you are” to experience a 50/50 Raffle, Art Sale and Delta Step Show! Meet our newest members the “9th REDemption.” DJ Pup Love will spin the hits. Light refreshments and cash bar included. Your support will help youth to begin or continue their collegiate education. President Dawn E. Moore encourages all to join us in an event to remember!

Call (260) 438-7478 for tickets, contact any Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter Member or visit www.fortwaynedeltas.com.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. The Sorority uses its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to create its national programs. The Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter was chartered in 1971 and is a public service organization.

Category: Community, Education, Events, Local