Former FWPD Assistant Chief David Coleman passes on at 65

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—A former Fort Wayne community advocate, who made his mark in the world of law enforcement, has made his transition. Former Fort Wayne Police Department Assistant Chief David Allen Coleman Sr. passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Born April 23, 1951, in Indianapolis, David Coleman was the eldest child of Donald and Sarah DeMar. At a young age David exhibited exemplary leadership skills and took special pride in caring for his siblings. He attended Crispus Attucks High School, where he played baseball and football and participated in band. After graduating from Attucks, David attended Ball State University, where he was active on campus and became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. He was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

David joined the Fort Wayne Police Department in December of 1975. He rose to the rank of assistant chief before retiring in 2000. He then moved to Cleveland where for seven years he worked as the executive director of Safety and Security for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. After retiring from his second career, David settled in Charlotte and joined the staff of The University of North Carolina at Charlotte as its associate director of Support Services for the campus police department.

David was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, of 29 years; brother Anthony DeMar of Atlanta, and sister Carolyn DeMar of Indianapolis; children Summer McDonald of Chicago, Kenyetta Johnson of Copperas Cove, Texas, David Coleman Jr. of Concord, NC, and Janelle (Cody) Clark of Concord, North Carolina; aunt Mary Strange of Indianapolis; beloved godson Dr. David A. (Hope) Hampton of Indianapolis; six nephews; two nieces; and eight grandchildren.

David was an incredibly honorable man who took leading by example as his life’s central purpose. He dedicated himself to helping and enhancing the lives of others. David’s kindness, generosity, and easygoing spirit will be truly missed by his extended family, godchildren, colleagues and friends.

