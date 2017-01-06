Former Fort Wayne Black Expo Chair Mel Smith passes on at 75

SUWANEE, Georgia—A former Fort Wayne public figure passed on recently, leaving behind a legacy of service in his home city.

Melvin “Mel” O’Neil Smith, 75, departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Suwanee, Georgia.

Born April 13, 1941, the son of Herman and Ezel A. Smith, Melvin Smith was a long time resident of Fort Wayne until he moved to the Atlanta area with wife, Sahida Morrison-Smith in 1996.

While residing in Fort Wayne, Smith enjoyed serving the community. He was one of the earlier Fort Wayne Black Expo chairmnn. Smith also served stints as both president and vice president of the City Planning Commission, and the Board of Zoning Appeals. He also served as a president of the Three Rivers Festival and was a member of the Urban League Board.

Smith and his love for cars led him to become the president, and one of the founders of the original Fort Wayne Corvette Club.

He also had an impressive tenure with General Electric that spanned more than 30 years. In his last position, prior to retirement, he was manager for the Hermetic Motors department at the General Electric Company.

He was a graduate of South Side High School where he was an avid track star and a graduate of Indiana University.

Mel leaves to cherish his memory, his wonderful loving wife, Sahida of Suwanee, Ga.; sons, Timothy (Karen) Smith of Fort Wayne and Derrick A. Minniefield of Largo, Fla.; daughters, Sherry (Isaac) Fincher and Ayesha (Edward) James, both of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Sahira (Reginald) Black of Houston, Texas; a niece, Tiffany (Reno) Smith-Anoa’i of Los Angeles, Calif.; and a host of beautiful grandchildren, nephews, other nieces, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman O. Smith; mother, Ezel A. (Dominguez) Smith; and brother, Marvin “Sweet Louie” Smith of the Checkmates.

A Celebration of Life service was held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Ellis Funeral Home.

“The Family” asks for your prayers during their time of bereavement and to join them in their love and celebration for the Life of their beloved, Mel.”

Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com

Related

Category: Community, History, Local, Obituaries, Spiritual Matters