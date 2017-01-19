Flood, Nimrod and his Tower of Babel

By Brother Jackie Wall

With the approval and authority of Bishop Joe Swanson

PRAISE YAHWEH!

It seems that wherever we find man we have trouble. In the time of Noah about 1680 years after Adam when mankind had fallen onto evil times.

Genesis 6:5—“Then Yahweh saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and every intent of the thoughts of man’s heart was only evil, continually.” 6:6—“And Yahweh regretted what man had become, for man failed to keep Yahweh’s Law, and man grieved Yahweh’s Holy Spirit.” 6:7—“So Yahweh said: I will destroy man, whom I have created, from the face of the earth; both man and beast, creeping thing and bird of the air, for I am regretting what they; man, have become.”

This reminds me of our present day: is there anything that we as a people cannot do? The filth coming out of California alone is enough to stop our clocks. We are sacrificing our unborn children in the incinerator fires. It seem that only gay people want to be married.

Genesis 6:8—“But Noah found regard and honor in the eyes of Yahweh.”

What exactly did Noah do to achieve this level of respect from our Father. Yes, he is the very same Father Yahweh that leads, helps, guides, and saves us today. To begin with Noah was a just man, perfect in his begettings and he also walked in reverence to Yahweh. In other words Noah was a truly righteous man.

Genesis 6:11—“The earth also was corrupt before Yahweh, and the earth was lawless, filled with violence.”

How about that? Not even 2 thousand years after Adam and already the population though it was not near what we have today, none the less had went totally crazy.

Yahweh instructed Noah to build an ark of gopher (cypress) wood. Three thousand cubits long (450 feet), 50 cubits (75 feet) wide, and thirty cubits (45 feet) high. This formula for ship building is still used to this day, 6 times longer than its width.

It would take him 120 years to construct this huge ark. He would build and preach that the end was near but just like today it all fell on deaf ears. He would collect all the animals by two’s and the clean ones those fit for eating and for sacrifice by sevens.

Genesis 7:24—“And the waters flooded the earth one hundred and fifty days.” (5 months)

Genesis 7:20—“The waters covered more than fifteen cubit; more than twenty feet, above the mountains.”

You have no doubt read what happened next. But what of these mountains? They are raised up by the continental plates pushing against each other. They probably were not as tall as they are now, but even so in order to cover them this high would the water have frozen? It is said that the fountains of the deep opened up and it rained 40 days and 40 nights, but where did it all go? What I know is this, if our Father can speak our world into existence he would have no trouble creating enough water to cover all of this world and also to keep it thawed out as well.

Proverbs 30:4—“Who has ascended into heaven, or descended? Who has gathered the wind in His fists? Who has bound up the waters in His garment? Who has established all the ends of the earth? What is His Name? and what is the Name of His sons? Tell me, if you know!”

See he put that water in his garment. He made it disappear, and if you acknowledge him by using his true name then you are a Son of Yahweh.

One of Noah’s sons was named Ham and he begot Cush and he begot Nimrod.

Genesis 10:8—“Cush begot Nimrod; he began to be a mighty one on the earth.” 10:9—“He was a tyrant who deceived, who turned against Yahweh; therefore it is said: Like Nimrod the tyrant who deceived, who turned against Yahweh.”

Right here at this point and time in history is where the doctrine of false teaching was first brought about. Through deception, delusion, confusion, and false doctrine of god worship and it has never went away even in this very day. Nimrod lived 172 years so he had lots of time to hone his craft.

Genesis 10:10—“And the beginning of his kingdom was Babel, Erech, Accad, and all of them in the land of Shinar; that is Babylon.”

This is not only where civilization began but also its down fall. He ensnared people through deception and false preaching just like today. Yes it has come forward to this very day. Brought to you by the holy roman empire, the Catholic faith. It would be here in this land of Shinar or Babylon that Nimrod would convince his followers to build a tower to heaven not to Yahweh. He was seeking another way to salvation, one that did not include following Yahweh and his laws.

When Yahweh saw what they were doing he confused their languages so they could not understand each other. Chapter 11 in Genesis is said to have represented 2000 years of history.

Genesis 11:8—“So Yahweh scattered them abroad from there over the face of all the earth; and they ceased building the city.”

But they did not cease their god worship. That has never died out or went away.

Revelation 14:8—“And there followed another malak, saying: Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication.”

Is fallen, is fallen means that the roman catholic church is both a religious power and a governmental one as well. Making all nations drink means she deceived all the world’s people to worship gods and false doctrines.

If you look at the people of this America and see how confused they were at the loss of their candidate in the recent election. Yes and are still so. If you doubt me go to the library and get the history of the catholic religion and while you are there get that of the democratic party here in America. I can guarantee that you will have a much different opinion of it after you have studied it.

But to get an understanding you must reverence our Father and Son with their proper names. Yes it starts here and it is just that simple.

Yechetzqyah 20:16—“For they despised My judgements, did not walk in My statues, and polluted My Sabbaths; because their hearts went after their gods (elohim)!”

Gods? Yes I see upwards of 100,000 people attend a sports event. At what cost? A play in New York City costs $800 to $1000 for a ticket, and yes the play has a packed house.

But the House of Yahweh is near empty!

Yechetzqyah 20:25—“So they were allowed to have statutes that were not right, and their own judgments, by which they should not live,” 20:29—“Then I said to them: What is this high place to which you go? So its name is called Bamah to this day.”

This is all objects of rebellion, forbidden assemblies.

Are you attending a forbidden assembly? I will have more later on why it is so hard for you to understand. I will be praying for it and you.

Brother Jackie Wall is Doorkeeper for the House of Yahweh in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

