Fifth Third Bank robbed on north side of town

FORT WAYNE—The Fort Wayne police are presently investigating a bank robbery that took place at the Fifth Third Bank located at 6026 Lima Road at approximately 8 a.m., Jan. 20.

Investigators have learned that as a bank employee approached the doors to the bank she was ambushed by the two suspects. They forced their way in and were able to get an undisclosed amount of cash. Both suspects were armed with handguns that they did brandish during the robbery. The employee was the only person other than the two suspects in the bank at the time of the robbery. The suspects were last seen exiting the front door of the bank.

They are described as

• Suspect No. 1—Black male, 20 to 30 years of age, 6’’ to 6’2” tall, 180 lbs., slender build, green eyes. The suspect was wear a black, hooded sweatshirt with the bottom half of his face coceled by a mask. The suspect was armed with a handgun.

• Suspect N0. 2—Black male, 20 to 30 years of age, 6’ tall, 150 to 160 lbs., smaller frame, brown eyes. The suspect was wear a black, hooded sweatshirt with the bottom half of his face coceled by a mask.

Investigators are hopeful that citizen’s in this area might have seen something that stood out which could be very beneficial to the investigation. They are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP (436-7867).

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Bank Robbery Task Force.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local