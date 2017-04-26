Elders: ‘Let’s rehabilitate our brothers’

FORT WAYNE—Brother Foundation sits in a chair with all ears tuned to him as he reads from a series of newspaper articles. One article, two articles, three articles, on and on. Each one has a common theme: the results of a trial convicting a young man of a violent crime in the city. Each one contains a common phrase: “…all prior efforts to rehabilitate failed.” All end with extraordinarily long prison sentences—some more than a hundred years. These are death sentences, only they have no execution date but trust that most of these young men will die in prison.

Brother Foundation One spent years being in the streets; then he left. In recent years he spiritually has returned to those same streets to try to liberate others from the demon-infested hell that breeds violence and death. He has hope that those on the precipice can be saved but it will take commitment and courage and all of us can help, he explains.

“We need to do preventative maintenance to stop our young brothers from standing before the judge. This is our fault. These are our children not the judge’s,” he explains without softening the message.

According to Foundation, the community’s children are being lost because adults are not stepping up to the plate to help them set priorities such as education and teaching them mental and spiritual skills to control their impulse and solve conflicts by means other than violence. The alternative is prison or death.

“People who are playing with their lives because they haven’t learned critical thinking or coping skills,” said Foundation. “That judge has got something for you.”

He notes a bitter irony of what happens to young people who can’t control themselves at home, in school and in the streets.

“Ain’t none of these killers killing anybody in prison. They’re controlling themselves now,” he said.

That control comes from the harsh realities of prison—a modern for of slavery, if you will. And, unfortunately, he explained, more and more people are expected to go to prison. Foundation recounts that six years ago, he heard then Governor Mitch Daniels saying that Indiana would add 35,000 more prisoners by 2017.

“That’s saying, ‘Build prisons because we have people coming,’” said Foundation. “The state is making money off prisons.”

Tragically, he said, too many young people are getting into trouble, particularly with violent crime, and are feeding that system. But, he explained, it is not the fault of the youth. Rather, said Foundation, it is a failure of the previous generations to embrace, correct and teach young people before it is too late. He said, contrary to popular opinion, many young people are begging for guidance at an early age. He recounted a letter he got from a 13-year-old boy who had been referred to him by the boy’s parents. In part, it read:

“I need to be separated from people… When i go around my friends, I get in more trouble.”

The letter went on to say that the boy wanted someone to help him.

Foundation said that self-awareness and desire to better is a plea for help and it is up to elders in the community to answer that plea. He said they need adults in the community to teach them how to control their impulses, their thinking and their decision making.

“Let’s rehabilitate our brothers,” he said.

He admitted that it is not always easy task. For one, he said the elders must not be afraid to interact with troubled youth in the community and have to take the first active step to address the problem.

“You’re supposed to grab ahold of them. That’s enough,” he said.

He also said it will take a real love of people, particularly young people to get the job done. He also noted there will be powers working the opposite way once one commits to helping the community and its young people.

“Any time all you want to do is love, you are the enemy of demons and the demons are going to try to destroy you,” he said.

But, Foundation also explained that young people—especially young black boys and men who are statistically at far greater risk for incarceration and violent death than counterparts from other cultures—have to be willing to accept help and guidance from elders who love and care about them.

“Brothers, let people help you. Let your mother, let your fathers, let someone in the community help you. Once that judge gives 115 years, who can help you now?” he said, recounting the case of one young man, whom he said had “19 opportunities to correct himself” before being sentenced to what will be the remainder of his life in prison.

He said intervention must begin early in life before young people start down a path of mistakes that lead them to prison or the grave.

“Most 14 year olds do not even know they can go to prison for life,” he said.

Again, despite naysayers, Foundation said there are opportunities other than prison waiting for our young people—they just need to be prepared.

“They’re spending $300 million on development at the old GE site—somebody has have the skills to do that work; $10 million on Quimby Village—somebody has to do that; $3 million downtown—somebody has to do that,” he said. But, he added, “You can’t get that training or that job if you’re locked up—and i don’t know anyone who wants to be locked up.’

Starting, he said, is easy. It’s just a matter of taking the time to sit and listen with young people, show them that their elders love and care about them and are there to guide and protect them.

“Let’s rehabilitate our brothers.”

