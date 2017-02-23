Driver sought in fatal car accident

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 11:04 p.m., the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1800 block of West Jefferson Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries.

Witnesses reported three vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles was on fire. The Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived on scene and a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. They extinguished the fire and two victims were located inside the vehicle. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau and 23-year-old Jonny Tracy.

Three additional victims from the other vehicles were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Officers, howerver, received information from witnesses the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene on foot.

Although officers were unable to locate the driver who left the scene at the time, they later were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Justin T. Votaw.

Crash Investigators collected evidence and processing the scene. West Jefferson Boulevard was closed to all traffic between Thieme Drive and Main Street while investigators processed the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Assisting agencies included the City of Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

