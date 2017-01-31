Do we confess or compromise?

By Jackie Wall

With the approval and authority of Bishop Joe Swanson

PRAISE YAHSHUA!

• The confessing church holds fast to the word of Yahweh in spite of opposition.

• The compromising church alters the Word of Yahweh because of opposition.

• The confessing church does not alter its message(doctrine) in their preaching.

• The compromising church alters the message that they preach.

During the second world war, most all of the churches of Germany sided with the Nazis.

• The confessing church stays out of government.

• The compromising church wants to join church and state government.

The Catholics are constantly on the news with their representative giving his world views. The southern Baptists are also constantly giving their views of the new milleniels.

• The confessing church confesses that the creator Father’s Name is Yahweh and the Name of the Messiah is Yahshua.

• The compromising church thinks that changing times, laws, and statutes is okay.

• The confessing church thinks all of Yahweh’s laws and the prophets must be preached exactly as our Father has commanded. This is about Yahshua:

Yahchanan 2:23—“When He was in Yerusalem during the Passover Feast of Unleavened Bread many believed in His Name; trusted Him for His power, when they saw the acts of power that He did.”

What’s in a name? I will show you what’s in Psalm 91:14, the truth is not in your book. So we will use mine, THE BOOK OF YAHWEH.

Psalm 91:14—“Yahweh says: Because you have set your love upon Me, I will deliver you, cause you to escape. I will set you on high, because you know My Name.”

Read this in your KJV and you will see just how the interpreters compromised. The very best thing for all people is to know our Father’s name.

In your prayers and in your day to day affairs do you address the Father and Son, as Oh Lord, Oh God, Oh My God? If so you are making a very serious mistake. Isayah 52: 5 & 6 states what Father Yahweh says as follows:

Isayah 52:5—“Now therefore, what have I here, says Yahweh: that My people are taken away for nothing? Those who rule over them make them wail, says Yahweh: and My Name is blasphemed continually every day.” 52:6—“Therefore My people will know My Name; Therefore they will know in that day that I am He Who speaks. Behold, it is I!”Is that this day? Or some other one?

• The confessing church speaks truth of Yahweh in power.

• The compromising church speaks to those who are in power.

• The confessing church desires the blessings of Yahweh.

• The compromising church wants the blessings of men.

Yeremyah 10:8—“`But they are altogether senseless; as one they are consumed by their foolishness; their stock is a doctrine of vanities; preaching about worthless gods (Elohim, teraphim) made of wood!”

Teraphim are figurines in the shape of humans or animals, such as statues of our Messiah. It has not occurred to any of you that picture or statue was no, no, did you? Crosses made of metal, stone, or wood are also teraphim, manmade objects.

For the fool that constantly says the Lord said to me or told me this or that, who said that to you? I say no, Our heavenly Father did not say anything to you. If our Father spoke to you he would have told you to stop using those foolish title names. Yes, the entire group of this worlds’ ministers and preachers are all false. Even the doctors of their so called divinity, take a look at Yeremyah 23:28, 29, 30, 31, 32, and 34, if you dare. Keep in your minds as you read this that it is speaking to all false ministries and preachers, and if you do not see it as such then I will explain why you are not able to see it later, at the end of this letter.

Yeremyah 23:28—“The prophet who has a dream, let him tell a dream! He who has My word; the Law and the Prophets, let him speak My word; the Law and the Prophets, faithfully! What is the chaff compared to the wheat? Says Yahweh.”

You see if Yahweh came and spoke to you, would you be preaching the laws of Yahweh? Are you?

Yeremyah 23:29—“Is not My word; the Law and the Prophets like a fire, says Yahweh: and like a hammer which breaks rock to pieces?”

If you all were truly inspired by Yahweh you would be yelling these laws to high heaven, are you?

Yeremyah 23:30—“Therefore, behold, I am against the prophets, says Yahweh: who steal My words, one from another; repeat what they have heard others say, as if it had come to them directly from Yahweh.”

I pray that come Sunday when you all are behind you pulpits preaching why you are not following the laws, Yahweh will show you for what you are.

Yeremyah 23:31—“Behold, I am against the prophets, says Yahweh: who make up their own speeches, but then say; This is what Yahweh says.”

He actually wants you to change your ways. He has put me up to writing this, and he does not allow me to sleep until I get it right.

Yeremyah 23:32—“Behold, I am against those who prophesy false dreams, says Yahweh: they tell them, and cause My people to err; go astray, by their lies and recklessness. Yet I did not send them nor command them! They are of no benefit to this people at all! Says Yahweh.”

He would never send anyone to preach falsely to any people. Yes you know who you are, and He also knows for He knows everything.

Yeremyah 23:33—“So when these people, or the prophet, or a priest as you, saying; What is the burden of Yahweh? You will then say to them; You are the burden, and I will cast you off, says Yahweh.”

If anyone does not follow and preach the word of Yahweh, that is the law and the prophets, then you are saying they are a burden.

Yeremyah 23:34—“And as for the prophet, the priest, or the people, who will say; The prophetic word of Yahweh is a burden, I will even punish that man and his house.”

This is serious as a heart attack, folks. I am going to print the rest of this chapter 23:35, 36, 37, 38, 39, and 40 as it is very revelant.

Yeremyah 23:35—“This is what you will say every one to his neighbor, and every one to his brother; What has Yahweh answered? or, What has Yahweh spoken?” 23:36—“But the expression; The burden of Yahweh, you will mention no more-for the message comes to man by The Prophetic Word-for you have perverted the words of the living Father, Yahweh of hosts our Father.” 23:37—:This is what you will say to the prophet; What has Yahweh answered? Or, What has Yahweh spoken? 23:38—“But if you say; The burden of Yahweh-then this is what Yahweh has said: Because you mention this expression; The burden of Yahweh, when I have sent to you, saying: Do not say; The burden of Yahweh!” 23-39—“Therefore behold, I, even I, will utterly forget you, and I will forsake you and cast you out of My presence-you and the city which I gave to you and your fathers;” 23:40—“And I will bring an everlasting reproach upon you and a perpetual shame, which will not be forgotten.”

Leviticus 26:1—“You shall not make gods (elohim, teraphim) for yourselves; neither an image, nor a sacred pillar shall you raise up for yourselves, nor shall you set up a carved stone in your land to bow down to it, for I am Yahweh your Father.” 26:2—“You shall reverence Me, by keeping My Sabbaths at My “Sanctuary. I am Yahweh.”

Earlier I stated that I would explain why you may not understand what I am saying. So let us turn now to Yeremyah 44:26 and 27.

Yeremyah 44:26—“But hear the word of Yahweh, all Yahdaim who fellowship with the wicked inhavitants of The House of God (El, Elohim)! Behold, I have vowed with My great Name, says Yahweh: that never again will My Name be called in the mouth of any man of Yahdah who fellowships with all the wicked inhabitants of the House of God (El, Elohim), saying; As surely as Yahweh lives.” 44:27—“Behold, I will watch over them for their harm, and not for their welfare; all the men of Yahdah who fellowship with the wicked inhabitants of The House of God (El, Elohim) will be consumed by the sword and by famine, until they have been destroyed.”

You see this has been written twice, this alone makes it extremely important. He requires that we make the first move.

This declares a terrible plague will strike all people who pollute his name or don’t believe it. He will not allow anyone to get a true understanding of his Word and his Name unless they truly reverence His Great Name.

I sincerely pray for your continued interest and gaining an understanding of his most Holy Word, the Law and Prophets.

Brother Jackie Wall is Doorkeeper for the House of Yahweh in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

