Details unclear in critical stabbing of woman

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 2:08 a.m., Sept. 17, the Fort Wayne Police Department received a report of an adult female suffering from stab wounds being driven to a local hospital by private party. Officers met the victim at the hospital, and learned from hospital staff that the adult female was in critical condition suffering from apparent stab wounds. The female remains in critical condition.

At press time, detectives were unsure where the incident took place and were attempting to locate anyone who has any information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local