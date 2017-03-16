Deltas invites high school, college student to apply for scholarship

FORT WAYNE—The Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is accepting applications for its Floretta A. Clancy Memorial Scholarship.

The Floretta A. Clancy Memorial Scholarship was established in 1974 as a memorial to Mrs. Floretta A. Clancy, a charter member of the Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Mrs. Clancy was a dedicated teacher who sought to enhance the lives of all who came under her tutelage. It is the aim of the sorority that the scholarship be made available to students of African American heritage, male or female, who have demonstrated academic promise, community involvement, financial need and are planning to pursue or continue education beyond high school at an accredited institution of higher education.

Immediate family members of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Alumnae Chapter are not eligible to apply. Applications can be downloaded from the Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter’s Website: http://fortwaynedeltas.com/.

Complete the appropriate sections of the application form and submit supporting documents (current official school transcript, essay, letters of support, any additional information to clarify responses) and mail it promptly to:

SCHOLARSHIP COMMITTEE Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter

P.O. Box 11119

Fort Wayne, IN 46855

Applications and supporting documents must be received on or before March 31, 2017.

